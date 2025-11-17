Raue Center for the Arts - Unwrap the Holidays at Raue Center: A Season Full of Music, Magic, and Holiday Cheer (Provided)

The holidays are brighter than ever at Raue Center For The Arts! From heartwarming theater and laugh-out-loud comedy to world-class music and family traditions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this season in downtown Crystal Lake. Gather your friends, bring the family, and make Raue Center your destination for holiday magic!

A CRIPPLE CREEK CHRISTMAS CAROL—November 21 through December 7

Kick off the season with a fresh take on Dickens’ classic tale of redemption and generosity! A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol brings the timeless story of A Christmas Carol to life with a Colorado twist—set in the real gold-mining town of Cripple Creek. Written by Chris Sorensen and Chris Armbrister with original music by James Mablin, this musical adventure follows the town’s founder as he enlists Charles Dickens himself to help save a greedy mine owner from his own heart. Filled with original songs, humor, and heart, it’s a magical holiday tradition for the whole family!

A CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS—Wednesday, December 10 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy the warmth and nostalgia of A Carpenters Christmas, starring singer and playwright Lisa Rock with her six-piece band. Relive the music and memories of The Carpenters’ beloved holiday specials with favorites like “Merry Christmas Darling” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” This charming concert captures the timeless joy and sparkle of the season—perfect for anyone who loves classic holiday music!

JINGLE BELLES COMEDY—Thursday, December 11 at 8 p.m.

Laughter is the best gift of all! Jingle Belles Comedy features three hilarious and festive female comedians—Ana Belaval, Andrea Darlas, and Joanna Clark—each bringing her unique wit and holiday humor to the stage. Hosted byJohn Da Cosse, this high-energy night of comedy is a perfect adults’ night out to balance all that holiday shopping and planning.

ELGIN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR—Friday, December 12 at 8 p.m.

Experience the grandeur and joy of the season with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra and the Elgin Master Chorale! This annual Yuletide concert features holiday favorites, seasonal classics, and big-city quality music right here in Crystal Lake. Conductor Chad Goodman leads this breathtaking performance that will fill your heart with holiday spirit.

CLASSICAL BLAST: DARK SIDE OF THE YULE—Saturday, December 13 at7 p.m.

Get ready to rock around the Christmas tree! Classical Blast combines holiday favorites with legendary rock hits from bands like Metallica, Pink Floyd, and the Moody Blues. This electrifying performance from one of Raue Center’s most popular holiday acts is part rock concert, part Christmas celebration—and all fun!

ENGAGE DANCE THEATRE’S THE NUTCRACKER—December 19-21

A sweet holiday tradition returns! The Nutcracker, co-produced by Engage Dance Academy and Raue Center, brings Clara’s magical Christmas Eve adventure to life with beautiful dancing, dazzling costumes, and a story that never grows old. With a sensory-friendly performance on December 19, this beloved ballet is a wonderful experience for families of all ages and abilities.

ELTON ROHN—Saturday, December 27 at7 p.m.

Experience the magic of Elton John with Elton Rohn, North America’s premier Elton John tribute! Ron Camilleri captures every note, nuance, and flamboyant flourish of the Rocket Man himself. Praised by Elton’s own bandmates as the best ’70s Elton tribute in the world, this show is a must-see for music fans and families alike!

THE BEATLES IN BLOOM: A MUSICAL NEW YEAR’S EVE—Tuesday, December 31 at 7 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with American English, the nation’s top Beatles tribute band, in The Beatles in Bloom: A Musical Journey Through the Seasons of Life.This special concert uses the timeless songs of The Beatles to explore the “seasons”of love, loss, and renewal. Enjoy stunning visuals, storytelling, and audience sing-alongs—it’s the perfect way to close out 2025 and welcome 2026 in harmony!

Make Raue Center Part of Your Holiday Tradition

Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, music, or heartwarming stories, Raue Center has something to delight everyone this season. Enjoy festive events throughout November and December, including an Ugly Sweater Night, Caroling Under the Marquee, and a community Giving Tree to help spread cheer beyond the stage.

Don’t miss a moment of the magic—become a RaueNOW member and enjoy early access, 30% off tickets, and more!

Get your tickets today at RaueCenter.org and celebrate the holidays where the magic of the season comes to life—at Raue Center For The Arts!

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

