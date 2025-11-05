Don’t Get Left Behind: The REAL ID Deadline For Domestic Travel is Here

The holiday season is fast approaching. For many, that means flights across the country to visit family. But many travelers don’t realize that the REAL ID enforcement deadline is here. If you haven’t updated your ID, this could damper your plans. Here is what you need to know:

1. What is REAL ID? Think of a REAL ID as the upgraded, more secure version of your regular state driver’s license or ID. After the 9/11 attacks, Congress passed a law to make all state IDs harder to fake, creating a single national security standard. A REAL ID is a license that meets this standard. Its purpose is for domestic air travel and accessing certain federal facilities. You can usually tell if you have one by looking for a star icon in the corner.

2. How REAL ID Affects Your Travel. The simple rule is that if you’re 18 or older, your old driver’s license is no longer acceptable to fly. Since May 7, 2025, the TSA requires you to show a REAL ID (with the star) or another acceptable ID, like a U.S. passport, at the security checkpoint. If you only bring an old ID, you’ll be pulled aside for a detailed screening, which could cause serious delays. This applies to everyone, even if you have TSA PreCheck.

3. How To Get A REAL ID. The TSA says you must go to your state’s DMV in person to get a REAL ID, as this is not something you can do online. But before you go, check your state’s DMV website for the exact list of documents you need, because every state’s rules can be slightly different. At minimum, you must provide documentation showing your full legal name, date of birth, social security number, two proofs of address of principal residence, and lawful status.

