Veterans Assistance Commission Welcomes New Superintendent Nate Johnson

On November 3rd, the Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) of McHenry County will welcome Nate Johnson as its new Superintendent. Nate will step into the role following the retirement of Mike Iwanicki on January 2, 2026, who has led the VAC with dedication and compassion for many years. Nate brings a deep well of experience, both as a veteran and as a committed advocate for the veteran community.

Nate’s military journey began in 2008, when he joined the U.S. Army and served as a cavalry scout at Fort Knox, Kentucky, including a deployment to Iraq in 2009. He later transitioned to the Military Police, where he served two years before continuing his service for another three years in the Army Reserves.

Professionally, Nate has spent the past decade as the Assistant Superintendent for the VAC of Kane County, where he played a key role in advancing veteran-focused initiatives. His expertise includes working on a suicide prevention task force and advocating for homeless veterans through outreach and case management. With a background in special operations support, Nate brings strong leadership and crisis-response experience to his new role.

One of Nate’s most impactful contributions has been his work with Kane County’s Veterans Treatment Court since its launch in 2018. This program gives veterans in the criminal justice system an opportunity for rehabilitation through rigorous probation, mental health care, and substance abuse treatment. Those who complete the program can have their charges dropped. Nate has supported dozens of veterans through this journey—many of whom have gone on to lead stable, fulfilling lives.

Nate and his wife, a licensed clinical social worker for the Department of Veterans Affairs, live in Sycamore with their two daughters, ages 13 and 2.

As he steps into this new chapter, Nate is honored to build on the strong foundation left by Mike Iwanicki and is eager to continue and expand the work being done to support McHenry County’s veterans.

