Suicide Prevention Task Force: You’re Not Alone

In today’s world, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. The constant stream of difficult news—whether it’s tragedy in our own community, unrest across the country, or global conflict—can weigh heavily on the heart and mind. For some, that emotional burden may quietly evolve into feelings of hopelessness, isolation, or even thoughts of suicide. It’s important to recognize these feelings not as weaknesses, but as signals that help is needed—and help is available.

Adding to this emotional weight, July 17 marked the final day of the 988 LGBTQ+ Hotline. For many in the LGBTQ+ community, this hotline has been a trusted and affirming source of support. Its discontinuation may feel like another door closing at a time when stability and understanding are most needed. If this is affecting you or someone you care about, please know there are still many valuable resources ready to help.

The Trevor Project continues to offer crisis services tailored specifically to LGBTQ+ youth, providing 24/7 support through text (START, then 678-678), chat ( thetrevorproject.org/get-help/ , and phone (1-866-488-7386). PFLAG and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also offer inclusive resources, support groups, and education aimed at preventing suicide and promoting mental health for all, including underserved communities.

No one should ever feel like they have to navigate their pain alone. Whether you’re feeling lost yourself or are worried about someone else, there are compassionate people and organizations ready to listen and help. Taking that first step—reaching out—can be life-saving.

In times of uncertainty, connection is powerful. Let’s remind one another that asking for help is a sign of strength. Your life matters, and there are brighter days ahead. If you’re in crisis or simply need someone to talk to, reach out. You are seen, you are valued, and you are never alone.

If you or someone you care about is experiencing a crisis, please call or text 988 immediately for help.

McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force

620 Dakota St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60012

Ph: (815) 526-8243

https://www.mchenrycountysptf.org