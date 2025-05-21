Don’t Miss the June 14th Return of the Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market!

Summer is around the corner and the 33rd annual Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market is set to return! Due to the Depot Park construction, the market will temporarily relocate to the Grant Street Parking Lot at the corner of Grant Street and Brink Street for the full season, from June 14th through September 27th. This terrific Farmers Market takes place each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Come enjoy a lively atmosphere filled with music, kids’ crafts, farm-fresh produce, and homemade treats—all in our vibrant downtown surrounded by unique shops, outdoor dining, and plenty of breakfast, brunch, and lunch options. Mark your calendar and make it a weekly ritual with your family, friends, and furry companions. (Friendly dogs are always welcome!)

While the enhancements of Depot Park promise a shady, beautiful location for the Farmers Market for years to come, this year’s location won’t be lacking in locally-grown produce and community connection. (Like eating dinner in your living room during a kitchen renovation, the offbeat location will probably be fun!)

For a full list of vendors and sponsors, please visit: downtowncl.org/farmers-market .

Stay connected and never miss a special event or happening:

Website: downtowncl.org

Newsletter: downtowncl.org/newsletter

Instagram & Facebook: @downtowncrystallake

For more information about the Farmers Market or any other upcoming events, please contact:

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org

Downtown Crystal Lake logo