Enjoy Downtown Crystal Lake’s Garden Party on Saturday, May 17!

Kick off the warmer months at the Downtown Crystal Lake Garden Party, a wonderful celebration of spring, community, and sustainability. This fun event takes place on Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bike, walk, or carpool to the Brink Street parking lot to shop flower baskets, flats of annuals, and native plants. Stay to enjoy live music, a craft fair, a performance from Judith Svalander School of Ballet, plus crafts and activities for kids. Make a day of it and stroll the downtown shops, as many have in-store specials and activities around the Garden Party theme.

Expect to see a lot of bicycles that day! The Garden Party is taking place during Pedalpalooza—a county-wide bicycle scavenger hunt benefitting Family Health Partnership. The Garden Party is one of the stops along the way!

As an extension of the festivities, Duke’s Alehouse is hosting a white tablecloth “SustainabiliTEA” from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., sponsored by The Spice & Tea Exchange of Crystal Lake and the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County. The tea party promises to be a delightful experience, including live music and a delicious eco-conscious menu. Tickets are $55 inclusive of gratuity and tax, and are available at Duke’s website ( thedukeabides.com ).

After 4 p.m., the flower and plant sale is moving over to Crystal Lake Brewing for a “beer garden after-party,” where you can sip on spring brews and pick up a beautiful hanging basket for your porch or a flat of mixed annuals arranged by Soil & Spade, ready for spring planters.

We’ll see you at the Downtown Crystal Lake Garden Party!

