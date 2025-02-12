Local Senior Community Earns 2025 Customer Experience Award for Exceptional Care

Melody Living Lake in the Hills is a recipient of the 2025 Customer Experience Award from Activated Insights, formerly Pinnacle Quality Insight. This prestigious national senior care award acknowledges Melody Living’s outstanding dedication to providing high-quality care and services in assisted living, memory care, and independent living.

Additionally, Melody Living offers a unique added value offering for its residents, the Melody Living Bridge Program, specially designed for residents who require more support than traditional assisted living offers due to mild cognitive impairment but are not yet in need of a secured memory care neighborhood. This offering ensures residents receive personalized care in a setting that fosters independence while providing the necessary assistance to enhance their quality of life.

Melody Living Lake in the Hills is committed to creating an engaging and fulfilling lifestyle for its residents. The community offers a variety of enrichment programs, including wellness activities, social events, and personalized care plans that cater to individual needs. Residents enjoy a comfortable, secure, and vibrant environment where they can thrive while receiving the assistance they require.

Qualifying for this award means that Melody Living Lake in the Hills ranks among the top 15% of care providers nationwide. Over the past year, residents and their families have participated in monthly surveys, sharing invaluable feedback that has helped the community continuously refine and elevate its services. This recognition reflects the dedication of the staff and their ongoing mission to provide compassionate and high-quality care.

For those seeking a supportive senior living environment with award-winning services, Melody Living Lake in the Hills stands out as a trusted choice. To learn more about Melody Living Lake in the Hills and its commitment to excellence, visit www.MelodyLivingLITH.com or call (847) 957-7070.

Melody Living Lake in the Hills

525-555 Harvest Gate Road

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156

Ph: 847-957-7070

www.melodylivinglith.com