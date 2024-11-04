Enjoy Terrific Live Music Close to Home!

More seats have been added! Join Bill Pantle and his A Tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes quintet for a night of Jazz and classic hits on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. This show was originally scheduled for Raue Center’s on-stage Blues lounge, but interest was so high that we’ve moved it to our main stage and opened up more tickets!

Bill Pantle has been entertaining crowds for close to ten years with Chicagoland’s premiere Frank Sinatra Tribute act — A Tribute To Ol’ Blue Eyes. Bill’s baritone voice and quick wit make you feel like you are in front of The Voice himself —Frank Sinatra!

American country music singer/songwriter and Billboard chart-topper Phil Vassar returns on Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. Phil Vassar’s reign of signature songs includes ten No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including “Carlene,” “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Six-Pack Summer,” “When I Love You,” and many more. Vassar has released six albums and won two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, including ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist. Vassar has sold out shows across the country and returns to Raue Center For The Arts for his Hits & Heroes Tour.

Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m., Raue Center will present Willie & Family Live, a tribute to the music of Willie Nelson, starring Michael Moore as Willie Nelson. This upbeat 90-minute show contains all of Willie’s country hits, including “Whiskey River,” “Good Hearted Woman,” “Georgia on My Mind,” “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys,” “Beer For My Horses,” “Always On My Mind,” “On The Road Again,” and many more!

Then, take a break from the stress of the Thanksgiving holiday with Chicagoland’s #1 Eagles tribute band, Heartache Tonight, on Saturday, November 30 at 7 p.m. From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” Heartache Tonight delivers a true Eagles concert experience. With meticulous attention to every detail, these six talented musicians reproduce all the fabulous hits of this enormously popular rock powerhouse that is still going strong after five decades. Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’re hearing the real thing!

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo