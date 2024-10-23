Operation Green Light: A Tribute to Veterans

Operation Green Light is a national initiative organized by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO) to honor and support military veterans. This campaign, launched in the lead-up to Veterans Day, encourages counties, parishes, businesses, and residents across the United States to illuminate their buildings in green light from November 4 -11 each year.

The green light symbolizes gratitude and appreciation for the service and sacrifices made by veterans. Beyond the symbolic act of lighting buildings green, Operation Green Light aims to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face and the resources available to help them transition to civilian life. Counties are key players in connecting veterans with federal benefits, housing, mental health services, and other forms of assistance, making this initiative a way to bridge the gap between veterans and the support they need.

The effort has gained widespread support across the country, with government buildings, landmarks, and community centers participating, including notable locations such as the Maryland Governor’s Mansion and Amazon’s corporate headquarters. By participating, communities send a powerful message that veterans are seen, appreciated, and supported. It’s a simple yet impactful way to show gratitude to those who have served.

Operation Green Light also highlights the role that County Veteran Service Officers (CVSOs) play in helping veterans access over $50 billion annually in benefits, including healthcare, disability compensation, and more. This campaign emphasizes the importance of ensuring veterans have access to the benefits and resources they have earned through their service.

Join the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County on November 11, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. for a special Veterans Day Observation gathering. This FREE event will be held at the McHenry County Administration Center (government building), and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, or if you need assistance with applying for veterans benefits, please contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022