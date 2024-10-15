How Seniors Can Stay Active During the Colder Months

As the temperatures drop, it can be tempting to stay indoors and reduce physical activity. However, it’s important to maintain an active lifestyle, especially for seniors. According to the Mayo Clinic, seniors should aim for at least 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity exercise per week. By staying active and socially engaged, seniors can continue to enjoy the colder months while reaping the physical and mental benefits of an active lifestyle. Here are some tips:

Stay active indoors. Many park districts and senior centers offer classes such as yoga, strength training, and low-impact aerobics. Local malls or indoor walking tracks provide safe, temperature-controlled environments for walking. Virtual options, like YouTube workouts, are great when it’s too cold to go out.

Elderwerks Educational Services offers its FREE Stepping Out to Fitness Program ( elderwerks.org ), which is a great way for seniors to stay motivated to exercise. Fill out your fitness log each month and turn it in to them (email a photo, mail it, or drop it off in person) for the chance to win a raffle prize! All types of exercise are acceptable, including taking a walk, vacuuming the house, swimming, lifting weights, and more.

Head outdoors when weather permits. Outdoor activities not only keep you moving, but also boost your body’s vitamin D levels through sun exposure, even in cold weather. Include exercises that focus on strength, balance, and flexibility. Strength training with light weights or resistance bands can help maintain muscle mass and improve balance. Bodyweight exercises such as wall push-ups, squats, or lunges can improve bone density, reduce fall risks, and enhance mobility.

Stay active and social. Regular physical activity not only improves physical health, but also provides cognitive, emotional, and social benefits. Establish a routine and find an exercise buddy to stay motivated and accountable.

Elderwerks Educational Services : 251 E. Northwest Highway : Palatine, IL 60067: 855.462.0100 : https://www.elderwerks.org/