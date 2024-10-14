Stand-Up and Improv Comedy to Make Your Fall Fly By!

Best stand-up comedy in the ‘burbs!

Raue Center For The Arts brings the best stand-up comics in the Chicagoland area close to home with Lucy’s Comedy, Raue Center’s longest-running program, curated by comic and radio personality John DaCosse.

Join us for Lucy’s Comedy with headliner and fan-favorite, Mike Toomey, on November 1, 2024, at 8:30 p.m.! A regular performer on WGN Morning News, Mike has appeared in concert with such names as George Carlin, Wayne Newton, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Reba McIntyre. He has performed on numerous television programs, including HBO’s U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colorado; MTV’s Half Hour Comedy Hour; and A&E’s Comedy on the Road. With his sharp delivery, quick wit, and unique style, Mike Toomey has been a favorite at comedy clubs and special events since 1982. Mike is also the creator and star of the hilarious one-person show TV and Me, which enjoyed a highly successful run at Chicago’s Apollo Theater.

The Chicago Tribune calls Mike “One of the funniest and most talented performers to ever work in Chicago.” Doing comedy that won’t make your grandmother blush, his dead-on impersonations and PG-rated style are for anyone and everyone who could use a really good, hearty, pure, deep-rooted laugh. For an evening of uncontrollable laughs, Mike Toomey is a great choice!

Wanna get in on the laughs? Come out and play with GreenRoom Improv on November 15 at 8:00 p.m. For over 20 years, GreenRoom Improv has performed nationally for a wide range of audiences and events. GreenRoom specializes in a unique blend of clean, family-friendly, high-energy, multi-faceted improv comedy.

GreenRoom members include Dave Hunter, Matthew Aldis, Kerry Cox, Sam Barbaro, Christian Zierke, Miriam Naponelli, Jess Smith, Paul Gunsul (piano), & Erik Scheele (piano). For more information, visit greenroomimprov.com .

