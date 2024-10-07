Rock the Raue with Great Tributes to Your Favorite Artists

FLEETWOOD MAX, the Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Tribute Band, returns Saturday, November 2 at 7:00 p.m. to Raue Center For The Arts. Fleetwood Max is the country’s definitive Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band - an authentic recreation of the music, magic, and incredible stage production of the legendary Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac during the height of their careers. You’ll hear hits from the Rumours album in 1977 to current touring set lists!

Go back home again with Tom Becker and A Tribute to John Denver on Sunday, November 3 at 2:00 p.m. Becker, a former member of the legendary folk group The New Christy Minstrels, effortlessly embodies the warmth and humor of one of America’s best-loved songwriters. From the foot-stomping fun of “Thank God, I’m a Country Boy” to the tenderness of “Annie’s Song” and the sweeping grandeur of “Rocky Mountain High,” Tom and his band take you on a musical journey into the many facets of John Denver’s songwriting, the songs that defined his life, and his passion for preserving the environment.

Heartache Tonight, without question the finest Eagles Tribute Band in the country, returns November 30 at 7:00 p.m. From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” Heartache Tonight delivers a true Eagles concert experience.

Go from Hamburg to Hollywood with the #1 Beatles Tribute Band, American English, on December 28 at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy an evening of hit music from the Beatles movies, TV, and radio shows, including “Some Other Guy,” “Besame Mucho,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Ticket to Ride,” and many more!

Rock in the new year with Elton Rohn, North America’s Premier Tribute to Elton John, on December 31 at 7:00 p.m.”The stunning musicianship and the array of Elton mannerisms put this remarkable tribute way up there in the big league,” says Paul Russell, Freelance Journalist and contributor to Q107, Legends of Rock.

Calling all rock music fans! Don’t miss Feels Like The First Time (formerly known as Foreigner 4 Ever), America’s #1 Tribute to Foreigner, as they bring the electrifying energy of Foreigner to the stage on February 1, 2025.

Get ready to experience the ultimate tribute to Eric Clapton with Journeyman on March 22, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Raue Center For The Arts. Don’t miss Shaun Hague and his band as they bring you the best of Clapton’s hits.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo