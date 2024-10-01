Plant Fall Bulbs for Beautiful Spring Color!

October is a great time for planting; we are past the heat of summer, making it a less stressful time for plants to take root in their new home. It is an ideal time to plant trees, shrubs, evergreens, perennials and fall bulbs!

Bulbs planted in the fall will fill your garden with vibrant color from early spring into summer. Bulbs are generally hardy, easy to grow, and can be inter-planted with other perennials and shrubs. Fall bulbs should be planted between late September and mid-November. When choosing your bulbs, be sure that they are fat and firm. Avoid any bulbs that are soft, moldy, or whose papery cover is missing.

Plant your bulbs at the recommended depth, based on the size of the bulbs. If too deep, they will not grow well. If too shallow, they will not stand strong in spring rains. Plant in a sunny area with well-drained soil, in front of foundation plantings and in perennial and garden beds.

You may be familiar with tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths but there is a plethora of bulbs to choose from. Allium have a distinct globe-like bloom, and come in a variety of colors and sizes. The flower blooms can be very small all the way up to softball size.

Crocus are usually the first fall bulbs to appear in spring; many pop up through the last snow of the season. Their cheerful blooms open during the day and close at night, and offer an array of colors. Scilla, another early bloomer, is easy to spot as their drifts of blue stand out in early spring. They spread beautifully through lawns and along pathways.

This year, treat yourself to fall bulbs and enjoy a breathtaking spring of beautiful blooms!

Learn more about fall bulbs with our FREE seminar on Saturday, October 12th at 12:00 p.m., at Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center in Crystal Lake. Register today at 815-459-8130.

