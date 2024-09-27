October Happenings at The Dole

Autumn is officially here, and The Dole is ready to embrace all the fun that comes with Fall!

Let’s start with FARMERS MARKET+

October is the last month for the outdoor Farmers Market+ before moving indoors.



On October 20, the Farmers Market will host the 3rd Annual Witches Ride, organized by Ali Lisle, to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of McHenry County. This fun event draws over 400 witches to the Farmers Market, where they are ready to take their brooms on a ride around the lake and pass out candy to the children along the way! It’s a very festive event happening during the market!



On October 27, the Farmers Market will host its 4th Annual Trick-or-Treat Scavenger Hunt for the kids during the market. Children, parents, and pets are welcome to dress up and trick-or-treat while working on the scavenger hunt card. When all the items have been found, they can turn in the card for a gift!



On October 18, the Lou’s Lounge Jazz Series continues, with the StanDards Jazz Project performing for this enchanting evening, which is combined with a wine and cheese pairing option to delight your palate.



performing for this enchanting evening, which is combined with a wine and cheese pairing option to delight your palate. And on October 25, come out for the last NMP 4th Friday Art Show of this year! Come peruse the art, vote for your favorites, have some nosh and nibbles, and then head down to Lou’s Lounge where the artistic fun continues with a singer-songwriter showcase. Handcrafted cocktails are available for purchase and small bites are complimentary. There is a $5 cover charge if you did not attend the art show. Entry into Lou’s is included with the art show ticket.



Tickets are available in advance for all events at thedole.org/events . Please note: must be age 21+ to enter Lou’s Lounge.

