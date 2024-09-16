Robert Oppenheimer to Life at Raue Center

Learn more about J. Robert Oppenheimer at a special event at Raue Center For the Arts on October 25, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Join humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson as he brings Oppenheimer to life through a gripping first-person portrayal – no prior graduate degree in quantum physics is required! Proceeds from this special fundraiser benefit Raue Center For The Arts and the Crystal Lake Public Library.

Jenkinson tells the story of Los Alamos, of the dramatic test of the “gadget” in the New Mexican desert, the decision to use the bomb without warning on Japanese cities with a large civilian population, and the aftermath. Oppenheimer believed that humankind must evolve quickly to prevent the subsequent use of atomic weaponry in war because he believed it would bring about the end of human civilization.

Meet the Man Himself!Join us for an exclusive post-show “Meet and Greet” at Raue Center For The Arts following Clay Jenkinson’s captivating performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Hosted in Raue Center’s Café, you’ll enjoy an intimate gathering with the humanities scholar. This 60-minute special event features cash bar service while mingling in this unique setting. Tickets are just $10, but spots are limited, so act fast! All proceeds benefit the Crystal Lake Public Library Foundation and Raue Center For The Arts.

*For this fundraising event, RaueNOW membership and other discounts do not apply.

About Clay S. JenkinsonClay Jenkinson is a humanities scholar, author, and social commentator, devoting most of his career to public humanities programs. Jenkinson is one of the nation’s leading interpreters of historical figures and has performed before Supreme Court justices, presidents, eighteen state legislatures, and countless public, corporate, and student audiences. He has appeared on The Today Show, Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher, The Colbert Report, and CNN.

