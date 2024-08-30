More Things To Do To Prepare For Divorce

When planning or anticipating a divorce, preparation is key in order for you to protect yourself. Here are some tips to consider:

Review your social media to find and delete negative posts about your spouse. Beware that even if you delete them, they can still be found and cause damage. Notify your friends and family that you do not want to see any negative social media.



Check if there is a safe or safety deposit box. Photograph the contents. If there is cash in the house, photograph it.



Obtain a copy of your marriage certificate to verify the date and location of your marriage. Locate passports, insurance policies, annuities, and other important documents and put them in a safe location.



Remove jewelry, collectibles, sentimental items, and guns from the house.



Don’t move out unless there is violence.



Check iPass transactions for all transponders; download/save and send them to a safe place. Keep track of the transponder numbers.



Confirm balances for loyalty points, frequent flier miles, hotel points, and other rewards programs.



Download your bank account and credit card statements to a jump drive.



Gather both keys/fobs to the car(s) that you drive.



Take photographs and videos of the house to monitor any damage or missing items. Duplicate family photos and videos and keep originals safe.



Register for Informed Digest with the United States Postal Service. This is a free service that provides a scanned image of all the mail that is expected to be delivered each day. This is a great way to determine if there are new accounts opened or accounts closed, or bills due.



Put vehicle titles for cars, boats, wave runners, snowmobiles, trailers, and motorcycles in a safe place.



Contact your Human Resources department to confirm your benefits for health insurance, disability, life insurance, health savings accounts, and legal expense coverage, and confirm that you have not missed a benefit.



