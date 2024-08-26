Fall 2024 Classes and Live Music: See What’s New at Raue Center!

Raue Center For The Arts offers great entertainment close to home, on stage and off! See the best in live music or feel the magic yourself with our newly announced Fall 2024 performing arts classes!

On sale now! Get ready to rock out with Feels Like The First Time! Join us at Raue Center For The Arts on February 1, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. for a live tribute to the legendary band Foreigner. Secure your tickets now and get ready to relive the classic hits of one of Rock’s greatest bands!

Experience the ultimate tribute to Eric Clapton with JOURNEYMAN, on March 22, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. You won’t want to miss Shaun Hague and his band as they bring you the best of Clapton’s hits.

Country Music Billboard chart-topper, Phil Vassar, returns to Raue Center on November 16, 2024, for his Hits & Heroestour! Tickets are available at rauecenter.org .

Join Raue Center School For The Arts for its Fall 2024 class semester. RCSA offers performing arts classes in Screenwriting, Musical Theatre, Acting, Movement, Shakespeare, Improv, Stand-Up and more!

Stand-Up Comedy for Adults with John DaCosse: Ages 18+



Building Your Monologue: Ages 13+



Acting Thru Movement, Levels 1 & 2: Ages 9+



Scenes For Screens (Screenwriting): Ages 13 - 18



Intro to Shakespeare for Adults: Ages 18+



Foundations of Musical Theatre, Sections 1 & 2: Ages 7 - 13



Intro to Improv (Junior and Senior): Ages 12 – 18



Musical Theatre Bootcamp: Ages 14+



Beginning Acting Fundamentals, Sections 1 & 2: Ages 7 - 13



Intermediate Acting Essentials: Ages 14 -18



Scholarships and Financial Aid are available. Learn more at rauecenter.org/education .

