WSRep’s Avenue Q is Sesame Street for Adults!

Raue Center’s in-house professional theatre company, Williams Street Repertory, presents the hilarious musical Avenue Q from September 13 - October 20, 2024, at Raue Center For The Arts.

Part flesh, part felt, and all heart, Avenue Q was the winner of the Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book!

Directed by Joe Lehman with music direction by James Mablin, Avenue Q tells the story of Princeton, a recent college graduate, as he struggles to find a job, date, and discover his ever-elusive purpose in life.

Filled with gut-busting adult humor and a delightfully catchy score…not to mention puppets, this unique show addresses adult issues while spoofing the memory of educational television shows like Sesame Street and The Electric Company. With hysterical songs such as “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist,” “The Internet is for Porn, " and “It Sucks to Be Me,”Avenue Q has quickly become a favorite for audiences everywhere. WARNING: FULL PUPPET NUDITY!

AUDIENCE ADVISORY: Avenue Q is Rated R due to adult language, situations, and puppet sex. That’s right, puppet sex. Recommended: ages 18+.

Show dates are as follows:

September 13, 20, and 27, and October 4, 11, and 18 at 8:00 p.m.



September 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, and 29 at 2:00 p.m.



September 14 and 28, and October 5, 12, and 19 at 7:00 p.m.



October 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, and 20 at 2:00 p.m.



For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo