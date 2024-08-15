Summer’s Last Hurrah at The Dole!

This year, The Dole is hosting an Outdoor Summer Party, the one and only outdoor evening summer concert in 2024. It is presented by BCU, which also sponsors the Award-Winning Farmers Market+ at The Dole.

Friday, September 20th from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. will surely be a fun-filled evening for all ages with volleyball, baggo (cornhole), yard jenga, and more, plus the concert aspect of the event.

The live entertainment will be Cork ‘N Classics!

They quickly became a community favorite once they performed at Farmers Market+ last winter during the Indoor Farmers Market+. With a focus on Country, Motown, R&B and more, you’re bound to hear your favorites and won’t want to sit still, nor do you have to! Dancing is expected and encouraged!

This summer, Cork ‘N Classics performed at the outdoor Farmers Market+, and the feedback was incredible. This will be their last performance at The Dole this season.

In addition to the entertainment and games, there will also be All-American Summer BBQ menu items available for purchase, as well as adult beverages and soft drinks.

Then from 9:00 - 11:00 p.m., Lou’s Lounge will host an After-Party. Capacity is limited, only 100 tickets will be sold to Lou’s Lounge where there will be complimentary small bites, live music, and hand-crafted cocktails available for purchase.

“Summer’s Last Hurrah” is sure to be an exceptional evening that creates lasting memories that will warm your heart long after the warmth of summer leaves us!

Tickets to “Summer’s Last Hurrah!” are just $5. Children 12 and under are free. No outside alcohol is allowed.

IDs are required at time of Check-In to receive a wristband to purchase alcohol. Must be 21 or over to enter Lou’s Lounge.

Please visit www.thedole.org/events for the most current information and to purchase tickets.

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo