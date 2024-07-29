Country Music Chart-Topper Phil Vassar Returns to Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts proudly announces the return of country music billboard chart-topper Phil Vassar, on November 16, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets to the Hits and Heroes Tour go on sale to the public on July 30, 2024 at noon!

Don’t wait to get your tickets, Phil’s concert sold out the last time he visited Raue Center!

Phil Vassar’s reign of signature songs includes ten No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including “Carlene,” “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Six-Pack Summer,” “When I Love You,” and many more. Vassar has released six albums and won two ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers) Songwriter of the Year trophies, including ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist. He has sold out shows across the country.

Vassar has penned hits for Collin Raye (“Little Red Rodeo”), Alan Jackson (“Right on the Money”), Tim McGraw (“For a Little While”), Jo Dee Messina (“Bye Bye, Alright)”, and Blackhawk (“Postmarked Birmingham”). He was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999.

Win tickets to Phil Vassar and more with Raue Center’s Christmas in July Giveaway, July 20 - July 31, 2024! You can win 12 days of great entertainment close to home!

Visit https://www.rauecenter.org/christmas-in-july/ to learn more and to enter this fun contest!

