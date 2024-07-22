Bike Under the Stars at Raue Center’s Night Owl Bike Ride!

Get your helmet and bike ready for Raue Center For The Arts’ Night Owl Bike Ride on August 3, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. Join us for a fun and safe ride through Crystal Lake under the stars.

Explore Crystal Lake after dark! There are two family-friendly routes (9-20 miles) along neighborhood streets and bike paths to choose from.

Save when you register by August 2nd! Register now through August 2nd for $30. Day of registration is $35 for adults and $15 for children 12 & under.

Register at https://raceroster.com/events/2024/85921/raue-centers-night-owl-bike-ride .

If you’re interested in an event T-shirt, a few shirts will be available for sale on packet pick-up and registration day!

Packet pick-up/in-person registration in the Raue Center lobby will take place on Friday, August 2nd from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 3rd from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The Night Owl Bike Ride wouldn’t be possible without our wonderful volunteers – would you like to help out during this fun event? We are looking for people to check in and register riders, act as course marshals, and assist at rest areas. We also need people for later shifts, including along the route. Sign-up online at https://bit.ly/nightowlvolunteer .

Any rider 18 years and under must be accompanied by an adult throughout the ride. The safety of Night Owl participants is of primary importance. The route is on public streets and must be shared with motor vehicles during evening hours. We require all riders to wear helmets, have lights on their bicycle, and ride no more than two abreast. The Crystal Lake Police Department also reminds us to obey all traffic laws. This is NOT a race, but a RIDE!

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo