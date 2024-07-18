Last-Minute Family Vacation Destinations To Consider Before School Starts

Are you hoping to squeeze in a last-minute family trip before the kids are back at school, but aren’t sure where to go? To help you beat those end-of-summer blues, here are some of the best destinations to consider, according to U.S. News & World Report travel rankings:

1. Yellowstone National Park.

While the park is incredible for adults, its geysers, bison herds, and rock formations can be especially magical through the eyes of a child. More than 900 miles of trails are available which are geared toward people of all ages and abilities. While the majority of the park is located in Wyoming, small areas also fall in Montana and Idaho.

2. Hilton Head.

Enjoy an unforgettable family vacation on Hilton Head Island, a barrier island nestled off the coast of South Carolina. Hilton Head Island offers 12 miles of beaches to play in the water and soak up the sun, and more than 60 miles of trails for biking or strolling. Another perk? Summer is prime season for sea turtle nesting, and Hilton Head offers educational talks and programs where children can learn about these endangered creatures.

3. Washington, D.C.

Your kids can get a jumpstart on their U.S. history classes with a trip to the nation’s capital. Getting around is a breeze, as visitors can walk between landmarks on the National Mall, including the Washington Monument, the U.S. Capitol, and the Lincoln Memorial. After all that walking, cool off with a visit to one of the Smithsonian museums.

Don’t let planning a last-minute trip add stress to your summer fun. The experts at Crystal Lake Travel can help turn your dream getaway into reality. Visit https://www.crystallaketravel.com/ for more information.

Crystal Lake Travel : 13 Crystal Lake Plaza : Crystal Lake, IL 60014 : 815.459.2500 : https://www.crystallaketravel.com/

Crystal Lake Travel Sponsored Logo