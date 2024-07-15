RCSA On Stage Presents Live Theatre for the Whole Family: Static and Moana, Jr.

Raue Center School For The Arts proudly announces its upcoming production of Static: Noise of a New Musical, written and composed by Tess Rowan and directed by Rob Scharlow, with music direction by James Mablin. Static runs from July 12 - 21 at Raue Center For The Arts.

Static is an interactive, original Morse code musical about a teen trying to find her dad who is lost in the woods on the Appalachian Trail – an acoustic campfire sing-along meets a true-crime podcast… with clues!

RCSA and Static are proud to partner with the 415 Amateur Radio Club of McHenry County for this production. Purchase a ticket and enter to win a raffle for a Morse code radio! The 415 will be giving one radio away at the start of every show. Performances are July 12, 18, and 19 at 7:00 p.m. and July 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Want to learn more about what went into taking this original musical from page to stage? Join us for a talkback with writer/composer Tess Rowan, director Rob Scharlow, and the cast on July 19th after the show!

Leave the wood for an island paradise! RCSA presents Moana, Jr., a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana to life on stage with empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, starring an all-student cast! The show runs July 25 - 27, 2024.

Moana, Jr. features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony®, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and”You’re Welcome.”

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within.

RCSA’s Fall 2024 Class Schedule is coming soon, offering Performing Arts classes for students ages 7 to adult! Stay tuned and learn more at rauecenter.org/education .

