The Tranquility of a Visit to Our Cut Flower Garden

Escape the mundane. Enjoy a slower pace. Relax and unwind. Take in all that nature has to offer and share it with friends and family!

You are invited to stroll through the heart of a quaint Countryside, nestled between rolling hills and whispering pines to explore a secret haven known as Countryside’s Cut Flower Garden! A grassy path winds through more than twelve different flower beds full of beautiful blooms.

Planted with passion to share with everyone, Countryside’s Cut Flower Garden will be in full bloom, just waiting for you to cut and take home your own fresh-cut bouquet beginning in mid-July!

Bring your own pruners or borrow ours. Remember to cut your stems long. We will wrap your bouquet with a water source, so that it stays hydrated for the ride home. We’ll also provide a floral food packet free of charge.

Once home, give your stems a fresh cut and insert them into a vessel of prepared water/food packet mixture. Sit back and enjoy your beautiful creation. We’ll be waiting for your return!

Countryside’s Cut Flower Garden will be open from mid-July until our first hard frost in October.

When you arrive, be sure to take your time. Sit a bit and enjoy watching the pollinators do their work. You never know which butterflies, dragonflies, bees, and birds will flutter through to visit.

We look forward to seeing you this summer in our Cut Flower Garden!

Our 2024 Season Special — all bouquets are $15 each.

For more information about our Cut Flower Garden, or for advice about your gardening or landscaping needs, please contact:

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center : 5301 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Rte 176) : Crystal Lake, IL : 815.459.8130 : www.countrysideflowershop.com

Countryside Flower Shop Logo 2020