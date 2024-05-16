Mark Your Calendar for These Special Dates in May at The Dole

Save the dates for some truly special celebrations!

On Friday, May 24, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., kick off summer on the last day of school! This also means it’s time for the 3rd Annual Play-Day At The Dole, presented to you exclusively by Gassensmith Group - Compass Real Estate for the 3rd year. This is a FREE event for all, with many thanks to the Gassensmith Group. Stop by their tent, sign up to win free giveaway gifts, and say hi!

You’ll enjoy games, races, dancing, a DJ, a photo booth, monster bubbles, chalk art, and more. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of summer!

Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard is back again with 600 FREE cones this year! You can bring a picnic lunch, but The Dole has you covered with plenty of dining options available for purchase.

Your Sisters Tomato Wood Fired Pizza will be there, along with Smash’d Burger & Fries, Toasty Cheese, and The Inside Scoop for delicious food options. Brunch beverages will be available for purchase (parents can celebrate, too!) - don’t miss this fun family day!

May is National Foster Care Month. Bring an essential item to donate (diapers, wipes, clothing, etc.) to Play-Day At The Dole for Kids In Need of McHenry County, and you’ll receive a gift from The Dole. This is a win-win for ALL Children!

On Friday, May 24, don’t miss NMP 4th Fridays Art Show from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m., followed by the Singer/Songwriter Showcase in Lou’s Lounge from 8:00 - 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 is OPENING DAY of the Outdoor Farmers Market+ at The Dole. Join us from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. for this pet-friendly event, offering food trucks, brunch beverages, live music, complimentary face painting, balloon creations, and more!

For more information, please visit TheDole.org/events .

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo