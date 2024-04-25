The Dole Hosts 100 Club of Illinois Valor Awards for Northeast Counties of Illinois

The 100 Club Valor Awards are presented annually to police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who, by their actions, performed above and beyond the call of duty and in the highest traditions of their respective departments.

This awards ceremony, for the honorees in Northeast Illinois, took place the evening of Thursday, April 11th at The Dole. It was a beautiful ceremony and quite the moving experience with both McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman speaking, as well as Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian, who welcomed the guests.

VALOR AWARD RECIPIENTS for 2023:

Illinois State Trooper Clay Carns

Ottawa Fire Lieutenant Jacob Niewinski

Ottawa Police Officer Brett Wiedeman

Palatine Firefighter/Paramedic Hugh Waddington

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy William Eichholtz

Presentation of Colors: McHenry County Honor Guard

National Anthem: Stephanie Zalinski

A VIP experience kicked off the evening in Lou’s Lounge while Wild Asparagus catered the heavy hors d’oeuvres in the elegant Dole Mansion. Later in the evening, the awards ceremony took place in the Ballroom/Gallery. Both Konrad’s Bakery & Rosie’s Gluten Free Bakery of Crystal Lake provided mini pastries to bring a delicious end to the evening. Nicole Sutton Photography provided and donated Photo Booth Services.

The 100 Club of Illinois is a non-profit organization that provides support to the families of First Responders killed in the line of duty, and supports active-duty first responders throughout our state. They provide resources, financial support, access to training, and moral support. Their goal is to help these families navigate after the loss of a loved one, and to support the needs of active-duty first responders in any way they can. They are dedicated to serving those who risk so much to keep us safe.

If you have an interest in donating, please visit www.100clubil.org .

For evening highlights, please visit https://www.thedole.org/event-highlights/100-club-of-illinois-valor-awards-april-2023 .

For more information, please contact:

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo