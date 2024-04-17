New Oak Trees at The Dole

If you’ve driven or walked by The Dole in the last few weeks, you’ve likely spied the newest residents to this historic property…four beautiful White Swamp Oaks! The same variety of oak, which was original to the property, will grace the lawn as the others had. The largest of the new additions was placed in the location where the 450-year-old tree once stood.

That tree was majestic, it was awe-inspiring, it was always here, it was a given, from as long as anyone can remember, and there’s a reason for that. It was here on The Dole property over 200 years PRIOR to 1776 when the U.S. became a country! Hard to believe, right?

Many locals share their stories and memories of their time spent on The Dole’s lawn for family events, community gatherings, or parties, and THE tree is always part of their story.

The community had a hard time saying goodbye to this magnificent member of the family, which provided much-needed shade on hot summer days.

All four new trees are the same type of Oak which was found on the property when Charles S. Dole and his family called Lakeland Farm their home. Lakeland Farm consisted of 1,000 acres of land, which included a hunting preserve, horse stable, ice houses for their ice harvesting business, and more.

The Board of Directors for The Dole believes these new trees and the current restoration project underscores their long-term commitment and their dedication to the future of this historic property.

The second-floor restoration project, which is well underway, is the most significant renovation The Dole has gone through in 100 years, when Eliza “Lou” Ringling renovated the dilapidated mansion in 1922 to create the Crystal Lake Country Club.

