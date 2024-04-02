Treat Yourself to Ladies Night Out!

Join us on April 18, 2024 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. for a night of eating, drinking, and shopping! Don’t let the legacy name of this twice-annual event limit who you invite along—it’s open to anyone who enjoys a social night on the town and great deals.

The event is free and there’s no need to RSVP, although you may want to stop by the Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street Facebook page to see who’s planning to come and add your name.

To make the most of LNO, stop by Raue Center For The Arts first for your map of the event. We also encourage you to wander off the beaten path and discover new-to-you shops and restaurants… many will be running specials for the event. With warmer days around the corner, this is a great opportunity to re-familiarize yourself with everything the Downtown has to offer!

Save the Date: Garden Party

Grab a friend or your family and head to Depot Park on May 4 (9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) for our annual Garden Party fundraiser benefiting our historic Downtown District & Main Street program! The sidewalks will be lined with flower baskets for sale, and Depot Park will feature a craft fair and a prize wheel.

Welcome Joy Neal and Katie Galto to Downtown CL

We’re pleased to announce that Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street has a new Executive Director, Joy Neal, and Events Coordinator, Katie Galto. Joy and Katie are eager to serve our community and promote our beautiful downtown.

You’re welcome to reach Joy ( info@downtowncl.org ) or Katie ( events@downtowncl.org ) anytime with ideas or questions about downtown businesses and happenings.

For more information, please contact:

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org