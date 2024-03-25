Battle of the Bands Winner Returns to Crystal Lake on March 30

JJ Smith and his band return to Crystal Lake on March 30, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. after receiving first prize in Raue Center’s Battle Of The Bands in 2023!

An emerging artist from Chicago, Smith’s songs offer a modern spin on the Rock and Folk movements of the 1960s and 1970s. With a dynamic and powerful range, Smith’s vocal stylings bring the likes of Robert Plant and Jeff Buckley to mind, while his intricate guitar work evokes that of Nick Drake and Jimmy Page.

Joining him is fellow Chicago artist Jake Racina, whose Jazz-infused, story-driven songs evoke a unique and forlorn sense of timelessness.

In addition, don’t miss the magic of Think Floyd USA’s 20th Anniversary Show on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Chicago’s original Pink Floyd tribute band celebrates the release of Pulse with an all-new concert program you won’t want to miss! Taking inspiration from both the studio recordings and live performances, Think Floyd USA is a high-energy full-production tribute that showcases an energetic and phenomenally gifted cast alongside mesmerizing lights and video.

This amazing show was deemed “absolutely amazing…the best Pink Floyd tribute anywhere” by Full Throttle Magazine and “Best Tribute Band” by Chicago’s Metromix fans.

Please note that this production contains strobe lighting effects and haze.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo