There’s Something for Everyone at Raue Center This Week!

Join us for a special evening of music with 2023-24 Artist in Residence Derrick Procell on February 15, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. Derrick will discuss how he uses his music to champion the causes he cares about. You won’t want to miss this phenomenal performer in Raue Center’s intimate on-stage music lounge seating with a bar and dance floor. Tickets are only $25 ($17.50 for RaueNOW members). For just $10, add a pre-show beer tasting hosted in Raue Center’s upstairs lounge, featuring some of Crystal Lake Brewing’s seasonal releases and all-time favorites!

See the best stand-up in the burbs with Lucy’s Comedy on February 16, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. Warm up your February with laughs courtesy of headliner Ralphie Roberts and featured comic St. James Jackson.

Born on the west side of Chicago but now living that suburban life, Roberts tickles audiences with his ideas about relationships, funny command of the English language, job status, and an over-achieving wife.

St. James Jackson has appeared at The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, and Caroline’s on Broadway, and has opened up for comedy icons Roy Wood Jr. (Daily Show), Hannibal Buress (Broad City), and Chris Redd (SNL). He founded the biggest independent comedy show in Chicago called Something Unexpected, and currently produces the hilarious Up & Up podcast. The evening is hosted by Tim Benker.

Get ready to get in on the laughs with GreenRoom Improv on February 17, 2024 at their new time 7:00 p.m. For over 20 years, GreenRoom Improv has been making audiences laugh with its unique blend of clean, family-friendly, high-energy, multi-faceted improv comedy. GreenRoom members include Dave Hunter, Matthew Aldis, Kerry Cox, Sam Barbaro, Christian Zierke, Miriam Naponelli, Jess Smith, Paul Gunsul (piano), & Erik Scheele (piano). For more information, visit greenroomimprov.com .

To purchase tickets to any or all of these terrific shows, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo