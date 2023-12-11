Raue Center For The Arts Presents Wonderful Holiday Tradition, The Nutcracker!

Raue Center For The Arts is pleased to welcome Engage Dance Theatre for a co-production as they present The Nutcracker on December 16 and 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., with a special sensory-friendly performance on December 20 at 6:00 p.m.

Join Clara at her annual Christmas Eve party at the Stahlbaum house enjoying a night full of celebration, dancing, and magic! As the party comes to a close, Clara sneaks downstairs to find her precious new Nutcracker doll and falls asleep dreaming of her wonderful evening.

This beautifully reimagined production of The Nutcracker features over 100 performers, as well as guest artists from renowned dance and theatre companies throughout the United States. “From dancing to acting and even tumbling, Engage Dance Theatre’s The Nutcracker has something for everyone!” said Courtney Petrocci, Artistic Director for Engage Dance Theatre. “This year, the production includes the addition of several new elements to keep the show fresh and exciting for our audience.”

The new sensory-friendly performance will be a special one-hour presentation of The Nutcracker with open seating in a reduced house size, with softer lighting and sound effects, to support a comfortable sensory-friendly experience. Please call Engage Dance Theater at (815) 477-0033 for further details and for answers to any questions regarding this inclusive performance.

Tickets are $30 ( $18 for students 17 and under and Seniors). Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance are $20 ($15 for students). Tickets can be purchased online at rauecenter.org , by calling the Box Office at 815–356-9212, or in person at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

