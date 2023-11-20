Raue Center School For The Arts Announces Winter/Spring 2024 Classes

RCSA winter/spring 2024 classes for students ages 7 to adult begin January 8, 2024! The coming year includes classes and workshops on Acting, Dance, Voice, Playwriting, Shakespeare, and Stand-up Comedy. Open enrollment starts November 28, 2023.

Learn How Plays Work: Writing Theatre of Your Own, with actor and playwright Steve Pickering (ages 14 – 18), will introduce the history and mechanics of playwriting and its use as a positive tool for self-expression.

Play’s the Thing: Intro to Shakespeare, with instructor and Williams Street Rep company member James Knight, takes a fun, physical, on-your-feet approach to understanding the basics of Shakespeare (for ages 13 - 18).

Sitting Down to Stand Up! Stand-up Comedy Class for adults 21+, with comic and radio personality John DaCosse, hones skills essential for public speaking and creating a Stand-Up set. This five-week class culminates in a short “Open Mic” presentation at Lucy’s Comedy!

Intermediate Acting, with Göran Norquist, for students 12-18, focuses on getting to know ourselves better as artists and people through vulnerability, empathy, and play, using monologues, scene work, and personal creation.

Get ready to move with Acting Through Movement with Tasha Guevara, for ages 7 - 18. Students will learn multiple aspects of physical theatre and how to use your body to tell a story.

Fundamentals of Performance (Acting, Vocal & Dance),with instructors Christina Giorgi (Acting), Jamie Mablin (Vocal), and TBA (Dance), will allow students to explore each discipline, covering movement, projection, character development, song interpretation, material selection, group collaborations, performing through song, and more.

Take your technique from stage to screen with a two-day masterclass, March 9-10, covering the basics of on-camera TV and Film Acting with industry professionals Austin and Colleen Basis.

RaueNOW Family Member Early Enrollment for RCSA’s upcoming production of Diary of a Wimpy Kid starts December 5, 2023.

Become a RaueNOW Family Member and save 25% on classes and workshops!

