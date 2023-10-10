Three Reasons Why Fall Is Perfect For Planting

When it comes to the ideal planting season, most people think of spring as the optimum time for planting. But you might be surprised to learn fall can also be a great time to get your hands in the soil. Here are three reasons why:

1. Root Development

The number one reason fall is the best time to plant is because the plant’s focus shifts from above-ground activity to below-ground root development. Plants are able to devote energy to establishing strong root systems without the demands of supporting new leaves, flowers or fruit. This root development provides a head start for the following growing season, making them even more resilient to summer stress.

2. Cooler Temperatures

Fall typically brings cooler temperatures compared to the heat of summer. The cooler air reduces stress on newly planted trees, shrubs, and perennials. With less heat, plants are less likely to experience water loss through transpiration, allowing them to establish their root systems more efficiently.

3. Moisture Availability

Fall tends to be a season with more consistent rainfall. Planting during this time allows newly installed plants to benefit from natural moisture, reducing the need for extensive watering. Adequate moisture is critical for the establishment of roots, helping plants prepare for winter and ensuring a strong start in the spring. Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center recommends Bonide Root & Grow Root Stimulator and Plant Starter™ for all transplants at any time of year.

Looking to make your fall garden pop? Stop by Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center for gorgeous mums, fall decorations, and savings on trees, shrubs, evergreens, and perennials!

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center : 5301 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Rte 176), Crystal Lake, IL : 815.459.8130 : www.countrysideflowershop.com