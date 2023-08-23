Box Springs Vs. Platform Beds: Understanding the Difference

When it comes to bed support, the terminologies can be confusing. The terms “box spring,” “foundation,” and “platform base” are often used interchangeably, but they refer to distinct types of bed bases. Understanding the differences can help you make an informed decision when purchasing your next bed setup.

Box springs have traditionally been used with innerspring mattresses. They absorb shock from sleepers, extending the life of the mattress. However, with advances in mattress technology, especially the rise of memory foam and hybrid mattresses, traditional box springs have become less common.

Today, the term “foundation” is used more than “box spring.” A foundation is typically made of wood and is meant to offer support for a wide variety of mattresses. The foundation is designed to be durable enough to stand on its own.

A “platform base” is similar in design and function to a foundation. It is even more supportive than the standard foundation. Platform bases are usually constructed with slats of wood placed very close together to provide extra support.

Platform beds are compatible with various mattresses, including memory foam and hybrid models. The solid base provides exceptional support, ensuring your mattress stays firm and supportive over time.

Unlike box springs or foundations, platform bed frames do not require additional support—they provide a stable, sturdy foundation for your mattress. Platform beds come with all kinds of features like adjustable height, foldable legs, and storage space underneath.

While box springs were once the standard, modern mattresses often call for the robust support and the stylish simplicity of a platform base. No matter what type of bed setup you prefer, you can find the perfect mattress by shopping at our Verlo Mattress showroom.

Let the staff at Verlo Mattress Factory help you find the perfect mattress and base combination. Visit Verlo Mattress Factory store and start sleeping better.

Verlo Mattress Factory

5150 Northwest Hwy.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815.455.2570

www.verlo.com