Crystal Lake’s The Dole Mansion Sports a Beautiful Cupola

Not all cupolas are alike.

If you have ever driven by a building and admired the dome-shaped decoration on top, you may be a fan of the cupola. Cupolas were originally used in Middle Eastern architecture in the 8th century.

Their first purpose was to provide light and air circulation, though cupolas eventually became more of a decorative element. They are often a place to house a lookout, a bell, or simply to add ornate architectural interest to the structure.

The cupola gained popularity in the era of Victorian architecture after the publication of a book by Orson Squire Fowler in 1848. It’s no surprise then that The Dole Mansion, built in 1865 in the Victorian Romance style known as Italianate, includes a cupola. Cupola is Italian for “dome.”

There are a variety of types of cupolas. The Dole sports a belvedere-style cupola which extends above the third floor of the mansion, accessed by a narrow staircase. The term belvedere is also derived from Italian and means “beautiful view,” which is certainly the case at The Dole.

Charles S. Dole used his belvedere-style cupola as a lookout to observe Crystal Lake, which was then lined by his many ice houses. He was also able to observe his horses as they raced around the track. The Dole family occupied the mansion from its finished construction in 1865 until the late 1890s.

If you would like to learn more about the history of The Dole Mansion, please visit www.thedole.org and click on the “History” link under The Dole main tab.

The Dole, operated and preserved by the Lakeside Legacy Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, hosts many events that are open to the public. Check our events calendar and come see what’s happening at The Dole.

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815.455.8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo