Programs offer caregiver support to families of veterans

Thank you to those who have served the country in war and peace. For caregivers, helping veterans cope with the challenges of life is a year-round endeavor.

That’s where the Department of Veterans Affairs and other community organizations, such as the Veterans Assistance Commission, can help.

The latter provides services to the local veterans community in the areas of financial assistance, VA claims and advocacy, and referrals assistance. The goal of the VAC’s Caregiver Relief Veterans Assistance program is to provide the caregiver a break so he or she can go to their own appointments, get help with cleaning, etc. Need is determined with the assistance of the VAC’s Senior Advocate partners.

Additionally, the VA offers a variety of services designed to support those in their roles as family caregivers. The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, for instance, is for eligible veterans who have incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty on or before May 7, 1975 or on or after Sept. 11, 2001.

The program provides resources, education, support, a financial stipend, and health insurance (if eligible), beneficiary travel (if eligible), to caregivers of eligible veterans, according to the VA. The VA’s Program of General Caregiver Support Services provides resources, education and support to caregivers of veterans.

If you are a caregiver in need of relief, contact the VAC to see what services may be available to you.

Veterans Assistance Commission : 667 Ware Road: Woodstock, IL 60098: 815.334.4229

