Celebrate New Year's Eve With Raue Center For The Arts!

To close out another fantastic year of incredible concerts, lectures, and musicals, Raue Center For The Arts is offering two terrific shows on New Year’s Eve!

For the early birds, Steve Cochran’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Show offers a way to celebrate the holiday and still make it home in time to fall asleep long before midnight. On December 31st at 3:00 p.m., Steve Cochran will be joined by Mikey Toomey, John DaCosse, and Tim Benker, four of the funniest stand-up comedians in the business!

This hilarious New Year’s Eve comedy show features headliner and longtime Chicago radio personality Steve Cochran, host of The Steve Cochran Morning Show on WLS 890-AM.

Tickets are $37, $43, and $52, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

Later that night, you can ring in the New Year at 8:00 p.m. with American English and their U.S. Capitol Albums Show!

American English returns with another great twist on The Beatles’ music, this time paying tribute to The Beatles’ first two American releases, Meet The Beatles and The Beatles’ Second Album. The albums will be performed in their entirety, including the accompanying singles from 1964. Special attention will be paid to the Capitol sound engineer’s careful remixing of these absolutely iconic records.

This is a first-of-a-kind show for the band. Since its formation, American English has featured cast members who all experienced their first taste of the Fab Four from these same U.S. releases. This is, in fact, how American English chose their band name: American by nationality and forever captivated by the English rock sound. Join Raue Center For The Arts as we bring the music of the “Lads From Liverpool” home to where they once belonged!

Tickets are $27, $43, and $50, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo