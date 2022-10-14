1 Farmers Market in Illinois, #3 Farmers Market in the Midwest, and Best of the Fox Best Farmers Market 2022!

The votes are in! We are pleased to announce the Farmers Market+ At The Dole has won the #1 Farmers Market in Illinois for our second year in a row! We were also voted Best Farmers Market by the Best of the Fox 2022! Thank you to our wonderful community for voting the Farmers Market+ At The Dole as the Best Farmers Market in Illinois!

Out of 125,000 votes, the Farmers Market+ At The Dole has been recognized by the American Farmland Trust as the #1 Farmers Market in Illinois, and 3rd in the Midwest! Founded in 1980, American Farmland Trust is a national agricultural organization committed to farmers and ranchers; working to protect our farmland, promoting sound farming practices, and keeping farmers on the land. Since 2008, American Farmland Trust has hosted the America’s Farmers Market Celebration to feature the importance of supporting our local farms. Their slogan, “No Farms No Food®” reminds us to buy local!

We are proud to be a producer’s only market, promoting our local farmers and vendors, and bringing you the freshest produce all year long! Fall is in full swing at the Farmer’s Market+ At The Dole! Embrace the changes of the season with the whole family every Sunday 10:00am – 2:00pm through October 30th on the front lawn of the Dole Mansion. Starting November 6th through April 2023, we will move the Market+ indoors to continue to provide you with community and fresh, local produce all winter long!

The Farmers Market+ At The Dole invites you to see what makes us the #1 Farmers Market in Illinois!

With live music, complementary kid’s activities, food vendors, the Market+ Bar, and so much more! Come visit us every Sunday through October 30th and see for yourself why we’re voted the Best Farmers Market! ( Just wait until you see what’s in store for Halloween!)

