Three things to look for when booking an all-inclusive

Do you feel like getting out of Dodge for a bit and an all-inclusive vacation sounds like just the ticket? Going that route can be stress-free if you keep these three things in mind:

1. Avoid surprise fees

It may seem like everything is included in the price at all-inclusive resorts, but make sure to read the fine print. While accommodations and meals might be covered in the rates at some all-inclusives, you may have to pay for activities, spa services, or provisions for transportation to and from the hotel property. Also keep in mind that while many all-inclusive vacations include tips or gratuities in their package prices, that may not always be the case.

2. Determine which type of resort appeals to you

Different all-inclusive properties cater to different individuals or groups. For instance, some resorts are a better fit for families because they offer activities geared toward all age groups, while others cater to the adults-only crowd. Travel advisers, such as those on staff at Crystal Lake Travel, often have both the knowledge and firsthand experience to help you determine which property will best suit your needs and wants.

3. Pack accordingly

Make sure to check the dress code, as some resorts require more formal attire, such as a collared shirt and closed-toe shoes, especially at dinner time. To that end, before you start packing, check out the resort’s website for dress code information. Additionally, while toiletries such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste are commonly provided, other essentials, like face wash, moisturizer, sunscreen, first aid kit items, and aspirin, may not be. Check the resort’s website and pack accordingly.

