International traveling tips

Is some international travel in your future? Whether it’s basking in the sun in Cancun, going on an African safari, or snorkeling in the Maldives, here are some tips to help turn your dream getaway into reality:

1. Be flexible

The ever-changing nature of travel due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic means being flexible is key. To that end, look into the company’s consumer-friendly cancellation policies. Want some extra peace of mind? Consider purchasing travel insurance. But make sure to read the fine print to see what different policies will cover to find the best one for you. For instance, some may include pandemic-related disruptions in addition to cancellations.

2. Stay up to date

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend checking your destination’s COVID-19 situation before traveling to see if they have any restrictions in place. Some countries, for instance, may require proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter, while others may not be accepting foreign tourists at all. Additionally, make sure to check all passport validity requirements. And double check to ensure your passport will be valid throughout the whole stay abroad. Some countries require that passports be valid at least six months beyond the dates of the trip.

3. Rely on an expert

Let a travel agent take the stress out of the planning by doing the work for you. The professionals at Crystal Lake Travel are adept at helping clients navigate the continually changing world of travel restrictions and destination requirements. And by working with preferred suppliers, Crystal Lake Travel is able to provide the best in price and value to its customers. From accommodations to airfare to excursions to ground transportation, travel agents can handle every aspect of the trip, resulting in less stress for you.

