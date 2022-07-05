What is disability compensation?

The Department of Veterans Affairs offers financial support in the form of a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military. Wondering if you qualify? Here are three things to know about disability compensation:

1. Eligibility

According to the VA, those who may be eligible for VA disability benefits or compensation must meet both of these requirements:

Veterans have a current illness or injury that affects their mind or body



Veterans have served on active duty, active duty for training, or inactive duty training.



Additionally, at least one of these must be true:

The veteran got sick or injured while serving in the military—and can link this condition to illness or injury (called an in-service disability claim).



The veteran had an illness or injury before joining the military—and serving made it worse (called a preservice disability claim).



The veteran has a disability related to active-duty service that didn’t appear until after the veteran’s service ended (called a post-service disability claim).



2. Conditions covered

Veterans may be able to get VA disability benefits for conditions such as chronic (long-lasting) back pain resulting in a current diagnosed back disability; breathing problems resulting from a current lung condition or lung disease; severe hearing loss; scar tissue; loss of range of motion; ulcers; or cancers caused by contact with toxic chemicals or other dangers. According to the VA, veterans may also be able to get VA disability benefits for traumatic brain injury (TBI), PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

3. How to apply

There are a few options when applying:

Online at https://www.va.gov .



. By mail using an Application for Disability Compensation and Related Compensation Benefits (VA Form 21-526EZ) and sending it to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Claims Intake Center, PO Box 4444, Janesville, WI 53547-4444.



In-person by bringing an application to a VA regional office near you.



