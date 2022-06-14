Three landscape tips you should know

Does the warmer temperatures have you wanting to get your hands dirty in the great outdoors? Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery and Garden Center offers these easy-to-follow landscaping tips for creating an aesthetically pleasing outdoor space:

1. Watering is still necessary to maintain a healthy landscape

Please note that we ended the fall season last year in a drought. Since the area did not get much snowfall this winter to make up for that drought, we are starting the spring season still behind in rain. Therefore, make sure your trees and shrubs are getting 1 inch of water a week to ensure proper hydration.

2. Fertilize the landscape to stimulate growth

Fertilize your trees, shrubs and evergreens to give them the boost of essential nutrients they need to survive. Countryside has a plethora of organic and synthetic fertilizers to suit every type of plant.

3. Mulch effectively to guarantee landscapes success

Proper mulching is important to retain soil moisture. When you mulch around your trees, do not mulch up high on the bark. Your mulch at the base of the tree should be flush with the soil line. “Volcano mulching,” where mulch is piled high against the trunk of a tree, will cause many problems and eventually kill the tree.

Take care of your investment with proper watering, fertilizing and mulching. If you have any problems, be sure to stop in and talk to one of our Illinois-Certified Nursery Professionals at Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center. The team is ready to help you create an outdoor space that thrives in the season ahead.

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center : 5301 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Rte 176), Crystal Lake, IL : 815.459.8130 : www.countrysideflowershop.com

