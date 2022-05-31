Raue Center Welcomes Bourbon Country as Musical Artist-in-Residence for 2022-23 Season!

On July 9, 2022 at 7 p.m., musical artist-in-residence Bourbon Country will kick off Raue Center For The Arts’ second annual outdoor summer concert series, Arts on the Green, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake. Bourbon Country, a terrific acoustic-driven band that blends harmonies and smooth guitars, will perform popular past and present country hits.

With years of experience performing in cover bands, Bourbon Country’s Randy Leggee and Nathan Masey set out to develop a pure country cover band in 2012 that would differentiate them in the midwest market. After Masey eventually moved to California, Warren Pohl joined the band, bringing decades of experience and a plan to incorporate the classic rock genre to compliment the country music.

Whether they’re rockin’ out with the anthemic version of “Wagon Wheel”, warming your soul to the island-inspired “Two Piña Coladas”, or bringing it down for the slow dance “Sure Be Cool If You Did”, Bourbon Country delivers an exceptional sound.

While continuing to deliver country hits from the past and present, Bourbon Country has evolved once again with the addition of seasoned music professionals Jody and Paul Fields and Wade Frazier, and is now one of the strongest vocal bands around. Bourbon Country’s influences vary widely, from Johnny Cash to Garth Brooks to the Carpenters. The band now performs hits by the Eagles, Doobie Brothers, Elton John, James Taylor, Van Morrison, America, Adele, Jim Croce, Coldplay, Cat Stevens, Walker Hayes, Florida Georgia Line, and more.

As successful bands and artists do, Bourbon Country continues to expand its musical palette but always delivers the best in popular music from multiple styles. Don’t miss this amazing night of music! Tickets start at $20-$30, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

