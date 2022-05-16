Nurse care and the benefits of residing in a senior living community

In celebration of National Nurse’s Week, it’s timely to recognize the unwavering dedication that nurses provide to seniors living in assisted living and memory care facilities.

In Melody Living, assisted living and memory care in Lake in the Hills, there are always onsite licensed nurses available 24/7 to not only provide the required medical care and support to senior living residents, but also to support their emotional wellness, physical wellness, and social wellness. Our nursing staff go above and beyond what is expected of them to ensure that they are building a lasting relationship with each resident that they interact with.

At Melody Living Lake in the Hills, the Eight Dimensions of Wellness are always integrated into the service offerings we provide to ensure a complete balance in wellness for every resident. When one of these wellness areas is not being addressed (intellectual, physical, social, spiritual, occupational, environmental, financial, and emotional) a person’s health can become off balance, which results in a decline in wellness. Unfortunately, a senior loved one living alone at home may find it challenging to address all eight of these dimensions without additional assistance.

It’s important for seniors to continue to thrive in their living environment, which is why we’re proud to offer a vibrant community life that is supported by our incredible and dedicated care staff. Melody Living offers residents a safe and welcoming atmosphere to call home for seniors needing assisted living or memory care services. For more information, contact 847-957-7070.

Melody Living

525 Harvest Gate Road

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156 847-957-7070



