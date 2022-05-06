Why you should use a travel agent to book your next vacation

The upcoming summer season likely has you ready to pack your bags and get out of town. While you can spend hours on the Internet researching destinations and accommodations, why not leave the planning to a professional? Here are three reasons to consider working with a Crystal Lake Travel agent:

1. Agents can offer recommendations

Professionals can make personalized recommendations based not only on their own experiences but also on up-to-date information from clients who have just returned from a certain destination. Additionally, Crystal Lake Travel agents keep themselves trained with educational seminars and trade shows provided by the industry which makes planning and booking for domestic travel and abroad, as well as tours and experiences, a breeze.

2. Agents can handle the unexpected

Emergency weather conditions, flight cancellations, missed connections, lost or delayed baggage — any of these can put a damper on a much-needed vacation getaway. But travel agents know your itinerary and can help navigate any unexpected events as well as handle deposits, refunds, and rebookings. They also know what requirements, such as a Visa or health test, countries need in order for travelers to get in.

3. Agents can save you money

The professionals at Crystal Lake Travel have access to exclusive deals clients can’t find when booking their travels online. And because Crystal Lake Travel has sustained growth and progress since 1960 thanks to its clients, it gives the company the ability to provide preferred levels of pricing and inventory from their vendors to you.

For peace of mind before, during, and returning home from your next vacation, work with an experienced travel agent.

