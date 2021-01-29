These $259 Noise-Cancelling Headphones are on Sale For Only $78

A new set of quality headphones can change the way you exercise, work, or go about your day. This $78 pair of TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones not only delivers exceptional sound, but has amazing noise-cancelling capabilities. Read on to see what makes this pair stand out from the rest.

For starters, these headphones have T-Quiet™ active noise-cancelling technology designed to cancel any unwanted background noise. This feature is especially ideal if you are working out and want to get in the zone, traveling publicly, and prefer not to listen to other people’s conversations, or want to concentrate on work and not get distracted by random office noises. The sound quality of these headphones is another great feature as they have high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers. You’ll feel as if you’re at a concert.

You know how some headphones start to hurt your ears after only a few hours of wear? Not these. They are designed to fit ergonomically and securely for comfortable all-day wear. No slipping out or discomfort here. Plus, each charge provides a 35-hour battery life so you can listen to music and drown out the rest of the world longer.

Breaking a sweat also won’t be a problem. The Z2′s are water- and sweat-resistant so you can pump iron and sweat it out without worrying about damaging them. Other impressive features include their 100° ear-cup swivel, Siri and Google Voice Assistant, cloud-like comfort, and focused bass.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/MkvpaYSJp4g

Customers who have purchased these headphones are pleased with the excellence they provide. One satisfied customer says, “Phenomenal sound, excellent noise cancellation and great build quality. They are replacing two name-brand mid-priced sets which do not compare. The battery life is nothing short of amazing. After charging overnight, I can use these several hours every day for about a week. I highly recommend these headphones.”

Originally priced at $259, the TREBLAB Z2 Headphones are on sale today for just $78.99. Enjoy your music and style and grab this set while they’re on sale!