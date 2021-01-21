Home Builders Enjoy Benefits of Building at Heritage Harbor Resort in Ottawa

Heritage Harbor, a master-planned, resort community just 90 minutes from Chicago in Ottawa, offers new home builders unique benefits when building in the community. Situated along the Illinois River in the heart of Starved Rock Country, Heritage Harbor features a 152-slip marina, The Red Dog Grill Restaurant, Tiki Bar, private beach and numerous pools and clubhouses.

According to Kevin Donovan, president of Cedar Key Development and builder at Heritage Harbor, there are numerous advantages to building a home in the resort neighborhood.

“Having worked in the home building industry and built numerous homes throughout the suburbs, the benefits of building within Heritage Harbor make it a smart business investment,” Donovan said. “There are no growth impact fees per home, permit and sewer and water fees are very affordable making it between $1,000 and $2,000 to permit a home, with permits issued within two weeks. Perhaps, one of the biggest advantages for builders is that Heritage Harbor is in an ‘Enterprise Zone’, which allows all building materials to be sales tax exempt.”

Donovan, who has been building at Heritage Harbor for three years, has built duplex and single-family homes priced from $300,000 to $700,000.

“There are 500 homesites for future use with 75 lots ready in spring/summer of 2021 and roughly 20 ready-to-build lots available now,” Donovan said. “Lots are suitable for a variety of product types. All of the homesites are fully improved and builder ready with utilities, sewer, water and natural gas running to each home. The community is also in the process of running fiber internet to each homesite as well.”

Donovan noted that additional builder advantages include utilization of abundant and quality local trades, participation in the Developer’s robust marketing program, an onsite sales center staffed seven-days-a-week and strong bank relationships.

According to Pierre Alexander, Heritage Harbor Resort Marketing Manager, the benefits of building go far beyond the process itself.

“The close proximity to Chicago and the suburbs, community amenities and surrounding area make Heritage Harbor a preferred vacation homeowner destination,” Alexander said. “”Boaters and non-boaters alike appreciate the scenic water views as well as water skiing, jet skiing pontoon boating, kayaking, wakeboarding, fishing and more. The community has direct access to the 96-mile I & M canal biking and walking paths and is minutes from the 2,630-acre Starved Rock State Park as well as historic downtown Ottawa, with its shops, restaurants, craft breweries and more.”

Luxury homesites are offered in the Pinnacle Pointe neighborhood which boasts the largest and most private settings within Heritage Harbor and features an exclusive clubhouse and fitness center, pool and private park.

Three homesite sizes are offered in Pinnacle Pointe and all can accommodate a garage and 9-foot, walkout basement, with prices starting in the $200s. Buyers can access the preferred designers and builder’s network at Heritage Harbor or choose their own builder. Design inspiration for ranch and two-story designs can also be found by visiting Allison Ramsey Architects. Homes range from 1,705 to over 3,512 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 ½ to 3 ½ baths, first -floor owner’s suites, island kitchens open to great rooms, guest suites, screened porches, decks, finished walkout lower levels, garages and some of the homesites can accommodate a private pool. Homes with homesite are priced from the $550s to over $1 million.

A custom waterfront home, designed and built by Cedar Key Development, is currently available and under construction priced at $675,000 with a spring 2021 delivery. Highlights of the 3,560-square-foot home overlooking the harbor and across the street from the private clubhouse and pool, include a gourmet island kitchen with a walk-in pantry open to the living room with fireplace and dining area all with stunning harbor views, first-floor owner’s suite with private luxury bath, two-car attached garage, and a walkout lower level with two additional bedrooms, each with a private bath and a recreation room. The second floor of the home will include a guest suite and rooftop deck with private staircase access from the outside making it an ideal in-law suite or office. A waterfront covered deck and patio measuring 390 square feet as well as a 421-square-foot uncovered deck complete the home.

Interested homebuyers can learn more through the ‘Live Like a Homeowner’ Discovery Package currently available at Heritage Harbor. The package includes a two-night stay for two adults and two children under 21 in a cottage, a $50 gift card for the Red Dog Grill, a private tour and a customized Starved Rock experience for $249.

Heritage Harbor is located at 111 Harbor View Drive in Ottawa. Please call (815) 433-5000 Ext. 1 to preschedule a one-on-one appointment or email tammyb@heritageharborottawa.com . Enjoy a virtual drive-through of the community by visiting www.visitheritageharbor.com.