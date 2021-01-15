Manage your money better in 2021 with this finance management bundle, for $19

Managing your finances isn’t the most straightforward task for some, and that’s OK. It can be distressing, daunting, and discouraging. Luckily, this 2021 Master Your Finances Bundle will help you in your financial management skills so you can take control of how you handle your money. This bundle includes six courses with 135 lessons led by Skill Success, an online course community designed to help people learn valuable life skills and advance their careers. You can buy this bundle for 98% off the original price of $1194, for just $19 for a limited time only.

First, you will learn how to create a budget by using an Excel spreadsheet. You’ll also learn about the basics of health insurance, retirement accounts, and personal accounts. Once you complete this specific course, you’ll feel more confident in using credit cards, maintaining a good credit score, and using a financial calculator.

Next up, you’ll get to know helpful resources and books to assist you in investing and building wealth. This course covers saving more money and making a few simple adjustments that will help you out in the long run. Once you learn more about creating a solid financial plan, you’ll move onto planning your expenses each month, generating cash flow through dividends, investing, and much more.

Did you know that your credit can affect you in several important ways? If you’re in debt, specific lessons will instruct you on successfully paying your dues and improving your overall financial health. This way, you’ll be able to rent a place of your own, rent or buy a car, and so on. 13% of Americans expect to be in debt for the rest of their lives. You don’t have to be one of them!

Lastly, this bundle will help you change any poor financial habits and create newer, better habits. Home-based business expert Dave Espino will guide you through the top five ways to monetize yourself using your current skills.

Now that you’ve taken each course and created ways to improve your financial health, you’ll find that financial freedom isn’t far off. Make your New Year’s resolution to become debt-free by buying this beneficial guide today for only $19.

