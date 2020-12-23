Get 15 Bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon with Wine Insiders for 68% off

It’s the most wonderful time of the year...for wine, that is! And because it’s the holiday season, of course. If you are in need of a gift idea for the wine connoisseur in your life, then you can stop the search. For just $89, you can get 15 bottles of delicious Cabernet Sauvignon delivered straight to your or a loved one’s door from Wine Insiders.

Wine Insiders works hard to bring you the best selection of wine that’s hand-picked by experts. They recommend only the most delectable wines and have earned over 1,400 awards since 2015. They’ve also been featured by BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Forbes, and more.

One happy customer says, “The price of this shipment is great, especially for a holiday stock-up. [It’s] also cool to get a mix of whites and reds.”

Looking for other great wine deals? You can get 12 bottles of wine for $79, which equates to less than $7 per bottle. This selection of white wine is ideal for those who enjoy the taste of tart fruit and herbaceous overtones. Or you can go for the 15 bottles of their Red Blend for $85 which is perfect for those who love a good, bold taste in their wine. The last wine deal brings you 15 bottles of both red and white wines for $85.

You can get the best selection of 15 bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon sent to your home or a lucky recipient’s home in time for the holidays for just $89. It’s not a deal to miss out on!

Prices subject to change.