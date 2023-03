Regarding the March 17 article about Woodstock’s planned inclusive playground, surely I cannot be the only person mystified as to how a playground could cost in excess of $1 million. Most three- and four-bedroom houses in the area sell for far less than that. This is not the first playground I have heard about in the area where the cost seems wildly out of line. Somebody is benefiting, but I wonder if it’s really the kids.

Linn DeBoo

Cary